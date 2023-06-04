Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Okta, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Okta in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million.

Okta Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $111,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.