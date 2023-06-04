FY2023 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Shares of DRI opened at $164.04 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

