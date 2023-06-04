Outset Medical’s (OM) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.47. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,818.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $30,502.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,686.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,166 shares of company stock worth $1,747,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 424.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 758,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after buying an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

