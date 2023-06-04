Comparing Largo (NYSE:LGO) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Largo currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.31%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo -0.61% -0.53% -0.41% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $229.25 million 1.07 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -191.00 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Largo.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Largo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

