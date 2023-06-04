Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GENC opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
