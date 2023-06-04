Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GENC opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

