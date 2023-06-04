Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.