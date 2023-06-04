Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
