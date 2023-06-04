Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Appen Price Performance

Shares of APPEF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

About Appen

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

