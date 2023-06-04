Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

UUU opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

