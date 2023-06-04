Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.12 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

