Barclays Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,390

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,360 ($29.16) to GBX 2,390 ($29.54) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.66) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.55) to GBX 2,450 ($30.28) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,259.56.

Burberry Group Trading Up 1.8 %

BURBY stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

