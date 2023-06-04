ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.54) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised ASOS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.83) to GBX 1,000 ($12.36) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital raised ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $806.67.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.