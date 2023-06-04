Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

ORLA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

