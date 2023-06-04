StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

