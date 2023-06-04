StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NBY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
