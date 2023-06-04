StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.61.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNMP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

