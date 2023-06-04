StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.06 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

