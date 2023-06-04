Citigroup Trims Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Target Price to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.