Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Deveron Stock Performance

Deveron stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. Deveron has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

Get Deveron alerts:

Deveron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.