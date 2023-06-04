Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Deveron Stock Performance
Deveron stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. Deveron has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.
Deveron Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deveron (DVRNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.