Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $4.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Torrid during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CURV opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.08 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

