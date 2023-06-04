Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

