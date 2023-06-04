Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $6.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

AMLX stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.86.

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,021 shares in the company, valued at $27,489,849.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,467 shares of company stock worth $17,324,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,846,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

