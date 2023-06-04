HC Wainwright Weighs in on Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Esports Entertainment Group’s current full-year earnings is ($31.00) per share.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 110.56%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $68.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.