Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NYSE:CURV opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

