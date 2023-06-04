Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

