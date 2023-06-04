Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after purchasing an additional 440,697 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

