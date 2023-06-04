Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%.

CRA International Price Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $128.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

