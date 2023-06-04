Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $19.38

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIII opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

