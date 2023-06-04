Analysts Set Expectations for ReNeuron Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ReNeuron Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year.

RNUGF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

