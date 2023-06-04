Analysts Set Expectations for ReNeuron Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ReNeuron Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year.
ReNeuron Group Price Performance
RNUGF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About ReNeuron Group
ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.