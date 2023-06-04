Northland Capmk Weighs in on Emeren Group Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.02. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

