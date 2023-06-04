Vertex Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

VTNR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

VTNR stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,333 shares of company stock worth $1,337,997. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.