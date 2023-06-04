Vertex Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.
VTNR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.
Vertex Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,333 shares of company stock worth $1,337,997. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
