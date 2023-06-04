Chewy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Chewy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Chewy by 480.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Chewy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Chewy by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Chewy by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Chewy by 9.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.