Wheels Up Experience Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th (NYSE:UP)

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of UP opened at $0.24 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $408.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 123.21% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wheels Up Experience to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 2,173,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 207,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

