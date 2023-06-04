Eight Capital Analysts Give Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) a C$12.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.81.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.26. The company has a market cap of C$404.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$9.43.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

