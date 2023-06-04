Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.6 %

WTKWY stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $135.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

