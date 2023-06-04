Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.6 %
WTKWY stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $135.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
