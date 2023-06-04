Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 3,990

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,780 ($46.71) to GBX 3,990 ($49.31) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.34) to GBX 4,000 ($49.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($51.90) to GBX 4,300 ($53.14) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.1549 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

