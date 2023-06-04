Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUUIF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.8 %

SUUIF stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

