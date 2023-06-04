Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($41.40) to GBX 3,150 ($38.93) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGLOY. Bank of America raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,300 ($40.78) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.46) to GBX 3,050 ($37.69) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

