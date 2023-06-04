Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Filo Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $16.97 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

