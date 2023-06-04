Barclays Increases Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £155

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from £140 ($173.01) to £155 ($191.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($186.60) to £168 ($207.61) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($198.96) to £164 ($202.67) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.54) to £160 ($197.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,916.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $99.79 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

