Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include applications, app warehouse, and platforms. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.