Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRRPF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.