Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

