Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.06. 636,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,158,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Specifically, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

