Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

CTLT opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

