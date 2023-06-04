SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 16,711,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 6,191,813 shares.The stock last traded at $13.58 and had previously closed at $20.72.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on S. BTIG Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

