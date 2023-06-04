Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.95.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.88%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

