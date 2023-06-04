Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4597463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 27.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.