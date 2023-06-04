Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,670,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $7,916,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

