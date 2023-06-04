Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target at $1,657.50

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,657.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,800 ($22.24) to GBX 1,900 ($23.48) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.48) to GBX 2,000 ($24.72) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,530 ($18.91) to GBX 1,610 ($19.90) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. IMI has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

