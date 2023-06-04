Analysts Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Target Price at $28.57

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KVUE opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

