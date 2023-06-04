Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

GBNXF opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

